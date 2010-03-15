The bluffer's guide to HTML5

Apple and Google love it. Adobe allegedly fears it (although it probably shouldn't). Microsoft is sort of squinting at it. It's HTML5, the future of the Web. So, er, what is it?

HTML is the language that tells your browser what to do, whether that's showing a LOLcat or running a browser-based application, and HTML5 is its latest incarnation. It's designed to handle the way the Web works now and in the future, which means support for Web applications and multimedia, and your browser already supports some of its key features.

Still none the wiser? Don't worry: here's your quick guide to what it is, why it matters and why people are getting excited about it.