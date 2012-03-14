Pinterest to revamp profile pages, launch iPad app

You can now follow TechRadar on Pinterest

Pinterest is to introduce brand new profile pages over the coming months as well as an iPad app.

The news broke during a talk by Pinterest co-founder Ben Silbermann who spoke at SXSW Interactive in Austin, Texas yesterday.

He said the site would "soon" roll out "more beautiful" profile pages as well as a new iPad app – though he wouldn't be drawn on a release date.

Silbermann originally worked for Google before leaving to found Pinterest in 2009. People now spend more time on the site than any social network aside from Facebook and Tumblr.

Pinterest now has more than 11 million monthly users according to ComScore. And we're there too - TechRadar now has a fine selection of boards at pinterest.com/techradar.

