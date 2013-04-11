Trending

Oppan YouTube Saturday to watch Psy's new single live

By Web  

'Gentlemen' joins Gangnam

Psy
Will Psy's new single blow up like Gangnam Style?

Feel like getting your Gangnam on Saturday?

Psy, the superstar from Seoul, will likely perform his 1.5 billion-views-and-counting YouTube smash during a concert in the city's World Cup Stadium, but he's also set to perform a brand new single live for the very first time.

Concert, shmoncert - what's giving this debut a little something extra is that the show will be streamed as it happens on YouTube, the place where Psy and his giddy-up dancing got its start. The single has already leaked online, but if you're in the mood to welcome "Gentlemen" to the stage, you can tune in at 2:30 a.m. PDT/10:30 a.m. BST/7:30 p.m. AEST.

And if you miss it, not to worry: YouTube will rebroadcast the concert for 24 hours following the event. You can catch all the action on the official Psy channel.

