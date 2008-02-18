Google users splash out the most

People using Google’s search engine tend to be older and more well off than those using rival services, according to new data from web monitoring firm Hitwise.

While sites like Yahoo Search draw a younger audience, Google.com attracts those aged around 55 who like to splash out on online goods.

The Hitwise data shows that Google users are more likely to have spent $500 (£256) online than the younger Yahoo user.

These big spenders, along with other types of Google.com users, contributed to Google being the most popular website in the UK last year. The search engine averaged 25.1 million British visitors each month, according to market research firm Nielsen Online.

Windows Live Messenger and eBay were also in the top three most used websites in the UK last year.