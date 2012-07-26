Google, Facebook, Amazon and eBay form the Internet Association

Google, eBay, Amazon and Facebook have banded together to form "The Internet Association" in an effort to make their voices heard in the halls of Washington.

The Internet Association states its objective as "advancing public policy solutions to strengthen and protect an open, innovative and free internet".

The group will be led by Michael Beckerman, former deputy staff director of the House Energy and Commerce Committee.

In a statement, Beckerman said: "...the Internet's decentralized and open model is what has enabled its unprecedented growth and innovation. We must guard against misguided attempts to handcuff this incredible source of job creation, freedom and creativity."

Team Internet

It won't just be the giants of the industry involved, and with the group's official launch in September will come a full list of sponsors and members.

The group has been formed in order to tackle a number of issues that will have a direct effect upon their businesses including online sales tax and piracy and anti-piracy bills such as SOPA.

Net neutrality laws are another high-profile issue that is likely to be high on the group's agenda.