New preview version of Firefox available

Firefox 2 Release Candidate 2 is available for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux

The latest preview release of the next version of the Firefox browser is available for download.

Firefox 2 Release Candidate 2 (RC 2) includes a new theme that updates the browser's interface, built-in phishing protection, enhanced search engine functions, improvements to tabbed browsing (including the ability to re-open recently closed tabs) and spell-checking in web forms.

The new version of Firefox will resume from where you left off after a system crash or browser restart. There's also a feature that allows for bookmarks with "live titles" for websites that offer micro-summaries and support for JavaScript 1.7.

Users running Firefox 2 RC 1 will automatically be updated to the new version through the Software Update feature.

Firefox 2 Release Candidate 2 is available for Windows, Mac OS X and Linux in more than 40 languages. Anna Lagerkvist