Trending

We7 adds breaking news to on-demand listening

By Broadband  

Marries real-time content with streamed songs

We7 links up to with the Guardian for news content
We7 links up to with the Guardian for news content

We7 has unveiled an innovative new feature to its on-demand web streaming service – breaking news bulletins.

One of the main problems of on-demand is that it doesn't have the real-time structure of a radio show. We7 is trying to change this with the introduction of breaking news from GMG (Guardian Media Group ) Radio's Real Radio brand.

New paradigm

Speaking about the service, CEO of we7, Steve Purdham, said: "This partnership marries high quality news production and delivery with the new paradigm of on-demand music. Radio and Cloud based music can learn a great deal from each other, so we are really excited about working with GMG Radio"

We7 was setup in 2007 and is both a streaming service and download store. Currently, there are around 3 million users which log into We7's music archive, which will now be punctuated with breaking news bulletins.

This is the first time that such a partnership has taken place.

See more Broadband news