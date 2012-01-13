UK man faces extradition to US over copyright breach

The student who created a website that allowed people to watch many copyrighted films for free can be extradited to the US to face charges.

Richard O'Dwyer set up the TVShack website, and allegedly made money from advertising.

The 23-year-old will now face extradition to the US after Westminster Magistrates Court ruled that it was allowed under UK law. He could face time in prison if convicted.

Linked

Lawyer Ben Cooper, representing O'Dwyer, pointed out that the site did not store content – merely linked to it.

O'Dwyer has indicated that he will appeal against the decision.

His mother Julia O'Dwyer has spoken out against the extradition treaty, suggesting it is "rotten".