The 'internet for kids' is now free

Billed as ‘the internet for kids’, KidZui is a new kind of web browser that only shows child-friendly internet sites – a bit like Google for your gaggle.

Aimed at children aged between 8 and 12, the site is a portal to over 60,000 websites that have been hand-picked by teachers and mothers in America.

Initially a subscription-based site, it is now open to anyone who wants to use it.

Speaking about the re-launch, Cliff Boro, chairman and chief executive officer of KidZui, said: After seeing the overwhelmingly positive response in the two months since launch, we decided to make the flagship product free for everyone.

Now even more kids can benefit from the power and promise of the Internet in a fun and engaging, family-friendly way."

Download and browse

To use KidZui, you have to download the app for free. Once this is done, you just access the KidZui browser as you would any internet browser.

The membership areas of the site are still available for a price. These are broken down into two categories: For Parents! and For Teachers!. You have the option of either paying $4.95 a month or $49.95 for the year. With this you get some premium content not accessible from the free browser.