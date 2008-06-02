Summer sports 'could cost businesses £75k'

The summer’s sporting highlights could cost businesses up to £750 per employee – according to the latest fatuous nonsense from a company looking to raise their profile.

“Enterprising web filtering specialist” Bloxx have spent many man hours, and presumably used up the whole of a back of a napkin, coming to the conclusion that 100 employees wasting one hour on watching the likes of the Beijing Olympics, Euro 2008 and Wimbledon would cost around £75,000.

This assumes, of course, that the employees are on the national average wage of £12.50 and, more importantly, that they wouldn’t be wasting their time in some other procrastination.

Waste of everyone's time...

“The temptation for staff to spend an inordinate amount of time on sports sites during working hours is all the more alluring with this summer’s sport-fuelled schedule,” comments Bloxx Managing Director, Eamonn Doyle.

“We are seeing more and more businesses realising that resources are being wasted by workers excessively surfing non-work related sites.“

Not a real shock then that Bloxx are experts in filtering out non-work related websites for companies and suggests: "By limiting such activity to lunchtime and breaks, workers gain a better work-life balance and the company can rest assured that their employees aren’t abusing the Internet facilities made available to them.”