Sainsbury's to offer digital download store by Xmas

Cheryl Cole - available for sale on Sainsbury's soon...

Sainsbury's has indicated that it will offer a digital download service for music and movies from Christmas, with ebooks also on the horizon.

The supermarket giant is keen to move into the digital realm – and will unveil its new download service soon claiming that prices will be 'competitive'.

According to Sainsbury's the move is one part of a key new strategy – which also saw the arrival of a new website last week.

Music, movies and eBooks soon

The service will offer music 'from every major artist and record label' with tracks compatible with all major players including iPods, and movies will also be on offer 'for purchase or download'.

"Online enables us to offer much more than we can in store," said Richard Crampton, Sainsbury's head of entertainment:

"The new site will join seamlessly with our existing non-food online offer so customers can browse and discover their favourite music, films, books and games easily."

Interestingly – Sainsbury's has also indicated that 'a range of ebooks will also be introduced early next year' – although it remains to be seen if the prices are comparable with its current prices for real books, something which would undercut the likes of Amazon.