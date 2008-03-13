Polish PM insults 'boozy internet porn fans'

Former PM Jaroslaw Kaczynski managed to insult at least half the Western world

If you felt yesterday's news of a few pennies more on the price of a pint was bad enough, spare a thought for the people of Poland and their even more clueless political leaders.

Chief culprit this time round is former PM Jaroslaw Kaczynski and he's made a fool of himself by spouting drivel on a subject old men in suits should clearly avoid - the internet.

They drink beer, he's a boob

Reacting to suggestions that the Polish voter turnout at elections could be improved by allowing online voting, Kaczynski said, "I am not an enthusiast of a young person sitting in front of a computer, watching video clips and pornography while sipping a bottle of beer and voting when he feels like it".

Clearly unaware that not everyone shares his leisure habits, the bumbling politico went on to insult at least half the Western world, saying, "[internet users] are the easiest group to manipulate, to suggest who to vote for".

And he wonders why the word "former" precedes his once-glorious official title these days.