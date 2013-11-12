No more hunting down autoplaying video tabs with new Chrome beta

SHUT UP SHUT UP WHICH TAB IS IT FFS

There's nothing worse than hastily clicking through your seventeen open tabs trying to work out which one is autoplaying which targeted hair replacement/weight loss/out-of-your-price-range car advert that the whole office can hear when all you're trying to do is read about the latest developments in molecular gastronomy in the form of a gif-laden Buzzfeed listicle. Nothing.

So praise be to the Chrome team for introducing a handy tab icon that shows at a glance whether a tab is playing a video, audio, using your webcam or being cast to your TV.

Why did no one ever think to do this before? You can download the beta here.

