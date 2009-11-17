New TV deal between Orange and Twitter

Orange has struck a deal with social networking service Twitter to let its customers tweet through their tellies.

The new Orange tweet-as-you-watch service will also feature a host of new integrated mobile features. However, the service will only initially be rolled out in France, Spain and Poland.

Orange, owned by France Telecom, runs TV services in those countries, in addition to numerous mobile and internet services worldwide.

Tweet on football, news and movies

Orange plans to integrate its new Twitter service into football coverage, news, entertainment shows and movies.

"In countries where we have TV services we plan to enrich shows by allowing people to tweet while they watch their favourite programmes," said Stephanie Hospital, Director of Development and Partnerships at Orange.

In addition to Twitter, Orange's mobile phone social media service 'Social Life' gives UK customers quick and easy access to Facebook, MySpace and Bebo.

"By integrating Twitter into our various mobile and internet services we are making it a greater part of people's every day lives," said Paul Francois Fournier, Executive Vice President at Orange.

Via Guardian.co.uk