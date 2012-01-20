New Google Accounts now require Google+ sign-up

Google+: Whether you want it or not

Google's desperate attempts to push Google+ have reached new heights with the company now forcing new users to sign-up for the social network when they create a Google Account.

The search giant has changed the registration page so unaffiliated users who want to sign up for a Google Account will also be mandated to create a Google Profile.

This means they will be automatically registered for a Google+ account, although that isn't explicitly explained in the sign-up process.

'Use Google products'

Previously new users were only required to create a Gmail address to use those core services or to register an Android smartphone.

The new sign-up page says: "Your Google Account is more than just Search. Talk, chat, share, schedule, store, organize, collaborate, discover and create. Use Google products from Gmail to Google+ to YouTube, view your search history, all with one username and password, all backed up all the time and easy to find at (you guessed it) Google.com."

During this week's earnings call, which saw stocks drop by 10 per cent after missing Wall Street expectations, Google announced that G+ now has 90 million members, although usage remains underwhelming.

The company has caused controversy with its forceful desire to push its social site already this month by deciding to integrate Google+ into search results.

The new Search Plus Your World algorithm brings in results from your Google+ friends above those from more popular pages.

Via: TechCrunch, GoogleSystem