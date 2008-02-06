MSN to offer MTV, Sony content

MSN have teamed up with MTV and

Sony BMG

to offer video streams and on-demand video clips from some of the biggest shows from MTV.

Clips from shows such as ‘South Park’, 'Pimp My Ride', 'Punk'd' and 'Cribs' will be available on Microsoft’s revamped ‘social portal’.

The Sony link-up will provide exclusive content and concert promotions for Sony’s artists on the MSN Video portal.

Free, ad-supported content

All the on-demand content will be provided free, although ad-supported. If you want to see the entire show the clip is from, you’ll be able to click through to MTV’s site for full-length programmes.

"Users will be able to create their own playlists [from among both commercial and user-generated clips] and effectively create their own channel and share it with buddies online," said Alex Dale, MSN's European marketing director for online services.

Partnerships with other content providers are also on the way, Dale said.

Some six million European users currently watch video on the MSN portal, Microsoft said, and the number of regular users is growing by some 60 per cent every month. Four out of five users watch at least three videos per day. MSN itself has 132 million users.