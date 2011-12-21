Mozilla signs new search deal with Google

Mozilla has announced that it has finally firmed up a new search deal with Google, which sees the browser organisation keep hold of its main revenue driver for the next three years.

There had been some concern that Google wasn't going to commit to sharing revenues with Mozilla – mainly due to it now having its own browser in Chrome.

While Mozilla is a non-profit organisation, the revenue I gets from Google is needed for the uptake of Firefox. In short, without it Mozilla would struggle to keep Firefox running; something they now need not worry about for the next three years.

"We're pleased to announce that we have negotiated a significant and mutually beneficial revenue agreement with Google," explained Mozilla on its blog.

"This new agreement extends our long term search relationship with Google for at least three additional years."

Search me

Speaking about the new deal, Gary Kovacs, CEO, Mozilla, said: "Under this multi-year agreement, Google Search will continue to be the default search provider for hundreds of millions of Firefox users around the world."

Firefox has taken something of a beating in the browser wars of late. Google Chrome has managed to usurp Firefox in global browser stats, but both still play second fiddle to Internet Explorer.