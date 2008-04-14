Microsoft announces 'Live Mesh'

Microsoft announced on Saturday that it will hold a press event on 24 April that will discuss the company’s plans for a new service called Live Mesh.

Although Microsoft has offered few details on the service, Live Mesh is expected to synchronise data between a number of different devices. According to the company, it believes that the future of the technology industry will revolve around cloud computing, allowing users to save their data once in the cloud and have it appear on all the devices they own.

Details, details

Microsoft did not offer too many details about its ‘Live Mesh’ presentation, and the possibility of creating an environment where cloud computing becomes the norm has only been mentioned in passing during various conferences. But the company did say that Live Mesh will play a central role in its plans for the future.

Look for full coverage of Microsoft’s press event next week.