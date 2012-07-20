Mayer tells Yahoo staff 'please don't stop'

New Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer has told her new staff to "keep moving", with the former Google exec sending an introductory memo talking up "opportunity" at the waning giant.

Yahoo has been though a tough time of late, not only in terms of its steady drift away from its former status as a dominant force in the internet, but also due to its leadership team.

Mayer's appointment is being seen as a coup for Yahoo, with one of the industry's most recognisable figures now charged with making the company great again.

Movin' on up

In her opening salvo to the staff, leaked to All Things Digital, Mayer refuses to delve too deeply into her plans but urges staff to "not stop."

"Yahoo! is an Internet icon — in terms of brand, reach, user following, in its products and service. There is an enormous amount of opportunity in front of us," she wrote.

"The company has been through a lot of change in the past few months, leaving many open questions around strategy and how to move forward.

"I am sensitive to this. While I have some ideas, I need to develop a more informed perspective before making strategy or direction changes. In the meantime, please do not stop.

"You are doing important work. Please don't stop."