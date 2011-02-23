Mark Zuckerberg: The Comic launches today

Step aside Tony Stark! There's a new billionaire comic book hero in town in the shape of Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

But whereas the Iron Man series tracks the evil-fighting adventures of red-suited, armed-to-the-gills playboy Stark, Zuckerberg's graphic novel chronicles the King of Social Networking's rise to renown.

The 48-page 'Mark Zuckerberg: Creator of Facebook' trade paperback, from BlueWater comics, goes on sale today, written by freelance writer Jerome Maida

Fairer than Fincher

Maida says that his biographical story aims to be fairer to Zuckerberg than David Fincher's The Social Network film, which presented the Facebook kingpin in a less than flattering light.

He says: "Mark Zuckerberg is the youngest billionaire on the planet and created something that has already had a profound impact on the world. Yet hardly anyone knows much about him. It's amazing.

"Rightly or wrongly, Mark dealt harshly with some people on his way to where he is today. As we see, he left many people feeling betrayed. I try my best to be fair here."

The comic is available now to buy from all good comic book stores and some rubbish ones too.

Source: Mashable