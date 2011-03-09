IE9 release date outed as 14 March

You'll be able to enjoy TechRadar in IE9 very soon

Microsoft has announced the official Internet Explorer 9 release date, revealing that the final version of the browser will be available for download on 14 March.

However, downloads will not begin until 9pm PT, so technically the IE9 launch date is 15 March for us here in the UK.

Promising "a more beautiful web", Microsoft is launching the upgraded browser at SXSWi in Austin, Texas.

More to come

Given that the IE9 release candidate hit 11 million downloads in just 18 days, we're expecting big numbers for the final version release.

Despite having been out in release candidate form for a few weeks, Microsoft says there's more to come.

In a blog post, Ryan Gavin, the senior director of Internet Explorer business and marketing, wrote, "We still have a few surprises left. There are a lot of new amazing things to share."