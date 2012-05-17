Google unveils its semantic search plans - the Knowledge Graph

Google has taken its first tentative steps into the world of semantic search, with the launch of the Knowledge Graph.

The search giant constantly tweaks the way its service works but the addition of semantic search to its search engine is the biggest change yet for the search giant.

Instead of pushing people to other sites, it has begun adding information to its own site – something which could have implications for sites such as Wikipedia.

Google reckons it has 3.5 billion facts about 500 million objects, all of which users should start seeing if they search for things like a movie, a famous face or landmark.

Search me

"We've always believed that the perfect search engine should understand exactly what you mean and give you back exactly what you want," said Amit Singhal, SVP of engineering, at Google.

"And we can now sometimes help answer your next question before you've asked it, because the facts we show are informed by what other people have searched for."

Google will also be bringing its semantic search to tablets and smartphones soon, so to see just what Google's on about when it says Knowledge (interesting) Graph (not-so interesting) check out the video below.