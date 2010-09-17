Google perks up Gmail video chat with extra pixels

Google has announced it has given Gmail's video chat something of a spring clean, adding some image enhancements to the service.

Serge Lachapelle, Product Manager at Google, was the lucky person to be chosen to announce this to the world on the Gmail blog, saying about the new settings: "The higher resolution video uses a new playback mechanism which enables widescreen VGA and frees up valuable resources on your computer."

Enhancing chat

To enable the all-new enhanced video stream, you have to Visit the Gmail Labs tab under Settings and turn on 'video chat enhancements'.

Once done, you should see a noticeable difference. Actually there is one caveat, whoever you speak to on the video chat has to have the setting turned on as well.

The new settings will also give you a bigger chat window and there may well be other enhancements that Google has not yet revealed.

Once you turn on the settings on, then any new features will automatically be added to the service, which is a bonus.

