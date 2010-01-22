Google figures show 'extraordinary' end to 2009

Google's fourth quarter results revealed a 17 per cent revenue growth year on year, with CEO Eric Schmidt hailing an 'extraordinary' end to 2009.

The figures showed that Google's revenue was a whopping $6.67 billion (£4.11bn) which represents a major increase on the same period in 2008.

Schmidt pointed to the company's track record in innovation and the resilience of Google's business model as key reasons for the success.

Extraordinary

"Google had a strong fourth quarter, with 17% year over year revenue growth," said Eric Schmidt, CEO of Google.

"Given that the global economy is still in the early days of recovery, this was an extraordinary end to the year.

"Our performance in 2009 underscored the strength of our management team, the resilience of our business model and the pace of innovation within our product and engineering teams, which continued unabated throughout the downturn.

"As we enter 2010, we remain hugely optimistic about the internet and are continuing to invest heavily in technological innovation for the benefit not only of our users and customers, but also the wider web."