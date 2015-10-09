Google Drive is back after lengthy outage

Updated: Google Drive and its services are back after a disruption that lasted nearly two hours.

I first noticed an issue around 11:40am PT as I worked on a Google Doc. The connection to Drive dropped and before long, all my Drive services were muddled in reconnecting attempts for the next hour and a half or so.

Users on Twitter and several colleagues at techradar reported disruptions to their Drive services, too. Drive wouldn't load, attempting to open a Google Sheet led to an error message and Docs were un-editable.

Google's Apps Status Dashboard showed Classroom, Drive, Docs, Google Realtime API, Sheets and Slides all experienced interruptions. All services appeared to be fully restored by 3:o0pm PT, according to the Dashboard.