Google confirms global jobs cuts

Google has confirmed that it is cutting jobs, with the internet giant stating that it is restructuring their sales and marketing organisations.

Just under 200 jobs globally will be cut by Google, who blamed the current economic slow-down and fast growth causing duplicate roles.

In a post on the official Google Blog Omid Kordestani, Senior VP, Global Sales and Business Development explained that the company has made mistakes, with overlapping roles making teams 'less effective and efficient than they should be.'

Growth trends fail

"In addition, we over-invested in some areas in preparation for the growth trends we were experiencing at the time," adds Kordestani

"Google has grown very quickly in a very short period of time. When companies grow that quickly it's almost impossible to get everything right—and we certainly didn't.

"In some areas we've created overlapping organizations which not only duplicate effort but also complicate the decision-making process.

"So today we have informed Googlers that we plan to reduce the number of roles within our sales and marketing organizations by just under 200 globally."

Google insists that everyone will be given time to try to find a position within Google, and provide severance packages for those who cannot.