Google adds voice recognition to Chrome

Google develops speech recognition for latest version of its Chrome browser

Google has added a speech recognition feature to the latest beta version of its Chrome browser.

The voice recognition tool works via the new HTML5 speech input API, allowing users to talk to their machines in order to input text.

Software engineer Satish Sampath outlines the latest Chrome developments over on the Chromium blog, outlining how the Chrome beta channel has been updated for developers who might want to make use of speech input in Chrome.

The latest beta release of Chrome also offers a sneak peek of GPU-accelerated 3D CSS, for developers that want to apply 3D effects to web content using CSS.

HTML Speech Incubation

Sampath notes that the latest developments in voice recognition come from the work of the HTML Speech Incubator Group.

"With this API, developers can give web apps the ability to transcribe your voice to text," said Sampath.

"When a web page uses this feature, you simply click on an icon and then speak into your computer's microphone.

"The recorded audio is sent to speech servers for transcription, after which the text is typed out for you."

Intrigued? Give it a go yourself by testing out Google's demo.

Via Google Chrome blog