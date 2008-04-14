Facebook 'threat' to Israeli national security

Israeli defence officials are claiming that Facebook is a possible threat to national security, with soldiers uploading sensitive personal data and pictures of themselves with classified equipment to their personal Facebook pages.

Young Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers and agents working for the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) are being pinpointed with irresponsible use of social networks, which could lead to major security breaches.

Naughty snapshots

"The defense establishment fears that sensitive locations and deployments have been revealed to Israel's enemies in the many snapshots shared on the site," according to reports on Israel Today.

As a result Israel’s Defence Ministry has issued a new list of rules to ensure that employees do not mistakenly reveal classified information on Facebook or other social networking sites.