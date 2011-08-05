Facebook's alleged spam king nabbed

Facebook spam king faces up to 40 years in the slammer, if found guilty of all charges against him

Sanford Wallace faces up to 16 years in jail, if found guilty of a number of phishing attacks on half a million unsuspecting Facebook users.

Wallace is alleged to have sent 27 million spam messages from hacked Facebook accounts back in 2008 and 2009.

He has now been indicted by a California court on three counts of intentional damage to a protected computer and two counts of criminal contempt.

Sinful Saturdays

Wallace is said to have compromised around 500,000 Facebook accounts during three separate attacks between November 2008 and March 2009.

If convicted of all the current charges, this self-described spam king could well be looking at a 40 year stretch in prison, as well as fines in excess of $2 million.

Wallace's notorious CyberPromotions was responsible for spamming around 30 million junk e-mails every day back in the 1990s.

Despite being ordered to not access Facebook by a US District Court Judge back in 2009, Wallace is also charged with violating that order by accessing the social network under the pseudoymn David Sinful-Saturdays Fredericks earlier this year.