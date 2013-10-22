Sage targets growing SMBs with cloud-based accountancy service

Accountancy software company Sage is making moves into the cloud with a new service designed to help 'small and midsized businesses' (SMBs) control their finances and expand overseas.

Dubbed Sage One Accounts Extra, the software-as-a-service (SaaS) offering provides SMBs with online forecasting tools, automated bank reconciliation, multi-currency and cash flow management, invoicing tools, payments integration and support on UK and VAT schemes.

The service, which builds on the company's Sage One platform that was launched in 2011, can also calculate VAT for transactions conducted with businesses based outside the UK & Ireland.

Cloud support

For organisations hesitant on making the leap into the cloud, Sage is bundling support into 24-hour telephone support into its monthly subscription charge.

Other features include allowing users to export data into Excel and other formats and user-defined access for accessing and managing payments and receipts.

Sage One Accounts Extra is priced at £25 per month plus VAT.