Oracle rival unleashing new PLM solution in Europe

At its annual Inforum user conference in Paris, enterprise applications provider Infor announced that its cloud-based PLM Accelerate solution is now available to European businesses.

Originally launched in the US in 2014, Infor PLM Accelerate is aimed at discrete manufacturers and can be deployed either on-premise or via a private cloud.

Key features of the open architecture PLM (product lifecycle management) solution include a drag-and-drop user interface, compliance-grade security with customisable permissions, authentication and access control, and integration with both Infor and non-Infor enterprise software (via a middleware component).

The European product release comes as part of the firm's wider strategy to boost its European partner network by more than 35 percent over the next six months.

Recent acquisition, GT Nexus, will see its products fully integrated into the Infor lineup starting in early 2016, the company added.

The software vendor and SAP/Oracle rival counts the likes of Ferrari, Whole Foods, Gap, Jelly Belly, and CAT among its customers, pinpointing fashion, food and beverage, and industrial machinery as particularly important verticals for its hyperscale ERP platform.