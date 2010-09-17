BT to offer free fibre optic upgrade to customers

BT customers who subscribe to a bundle of broadband and calls will be offered the chance to upgrade to the fibre-optic BT Infinity for no extra cost when it is available in their area.

BT's Infinity is still available on a relatively small scale, but the telecoms giant will now be offering superfast broadband for £17.99 a month, with a three-month £7.49 window at the start of the contract term.

John Petter, managing director of BT's Consumer division, said: "Fibre is the future of broadband and BT is raising the speed and standard for customers nationwide.

Head and shoulders

"BT Infinity is head and shoulders above other services when it comes to value," he added

"We are the only company offering you an upgrade to fibre for no extra monthly cost and the only company to offer free line installation across all new bundles."

BT is aiming to roll out its fibre optic network to two thirds of UK homes by 2015 and insists that it is making 'significant progress' towards this.