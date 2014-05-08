O2 and BT ink multi-million ICT deal

O2 and BT have extended their mobile and fixed-line partnership for another five years in a deal worth several hundreds of millions of pounds.

The deal builds on one signed in 2009, which gave O2 permission to enter the fixed-line market, providing additional phone and internet options for customers, and gives the two firms an edge over competitors in the industry.

The extension will see the duo develop an integrated suite of ICT services, including mobile, Eternet and fibre broadband, for UK businesses.

ICT integration

Connectivity, infrastructure and professional services are all covered in the agreement.

The combination of O2's 4G network, which covers a third of the UK's population, and BT's broadband and Ethernet networks, will give businesses a slew of options for their ICT needs.

"We have seen a huge increase in the demand for integrated ICT services since we launched our first offering three years ago," said Ben Dowd, Business Director of O2.

"Our relationship with BT Wholesale brings together world-class mobile and fixed-line connectivity so we can offer our business customers the best possible suite of services now and for the future. This deal supports our aim to help UK businesses grow."

The exact financial details of the deal were not disclosed.