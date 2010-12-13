Bieber is most watched on YouTube

Justin Bieber's assault on not only our senses but also the internet as a whole has been underlined with the news that his "music" video, 'Baby', was the most viewed clip on YouTube by UK users in 2010.

The floppy haired Canadian, who also featured heavily in Google's Zeitgeist 2010, was streets ahead of his rivals, which included X Factor clips and Britain's Got Talent auditions.

The online video giant has grown hugely in the past 12 months – continuing its market leading dominance and enjoying support from broadcasters like Channel 4 and ITV.

Cher around

The latter saw its official clips from top watched shows like X Factor and Britain's Got Talent pick up enormous amounts of views.

And despite fourth place in the competition proper, Cher Lloyd was the X Factor YouTube winner edging out Gamu (who didn't even get to the live shows).

Google also named Britain's top comedy videos, announcing that Gap Yah – a satirical sketch which parodies the student gap year - was the most watched by the UK audience.