Average Brit spends one day a month online

Average Brit now spends nearly a whole day each month online

The average Brit spends nearly one day each month online, according to a new study, with most of that time spent on social networking sites such as Facebook and MySpace.

The new survey shows that Brits spend 65 per cent more time online than they did three years ago.

The survey of online use in Britain was carried out by the UK Online Measurement company (UKOM).

Instant messaging use drops

While use of social networks has exploded in Britain over the last few years, the use of instant messaging services has actually dropped over the same time period.

Where we spent on average 14 per cent of our online time instant messaging three years ago, we now only spend 5 per cent of our time.

Email usage has increased slightly over the last three years, with the average Brit spending 7.2 per cent of their online time using email, up from 6.5 per cent three years ago.

Here are the findings from the latest study of how the average Brit spends his or her time online each month:

Via BBC