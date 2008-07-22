Fox offers TV downloads through iTunes

First came movies, then came TV shows

Twentieth Century Fox has started adding a selection of television shows to iTunes, which are available to download as of today.

Users of the UK store will now be able to purchase or rent their favourite Fox shows; with the list so far including the likes of 24, My Name Is Earl and

Bones

.

While the variety of programmes isn't yet that extensive, there's a long list of shows to be added to the service. These include: American Dad, Prison Break, Stacked, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and The Riches.

More great programming

Jamie McCabe, Twentieth Century Fox EVP, Worldwide PPV, VOD and EST, said about the new deal: "Fox TV shows have been incredibly popular on the iTunes Store in the US.

"We're excited today to bring these hit shows to fans in the UK via iTunes and look forward to adding more great programming soon."

Currently customers have the chance to download seasons one and six of 24, and the first three series of My Name Is Earl and Bones.

Episodes are available from the UK iTunes store for £1.89 each.