American Aerospace Defense tracks Santa

Christmas is coming, the goose fat is getting scarce and we are all looking forward to a well-deserved rest and some quality time with the families (and all of our new bits of tech and gadgetry, of course!).

And there's nothing better in the world of tech to remind us of this than the annual tracking of Santa's flight path through the night sky in 3D via Google Earth!

NORAD tracks St Nick

Another popular Santa tracker is the North American Aerospace Defense Command's (NORAD) official Santa Tracker.

NORAD has been tracking Santa for over 50 years now, while following Santa's flight path in 3D using Google Earth is guaranteed to get big kids of all ages excited on Christmas Eve this year.

For more, head over to the The Official NORAD Santa Tracker