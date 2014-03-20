@ no more: Twitter's thinking of retiring the 'at'

You can leave your @ on

Twitter's thinking about removing the @reply, leaving responses to tweets floating in a linked Twitter timeline.

Apparently this is to make things "more streamlined" and "easier to understand" for new Twitter users.

You know, by making it harder to see who's saying what to who and moving perfectly logically ordered tweets around in the timeline so they no longer appear in the order they were said.

Picture from a current Android beta test showing the floating replies handily annotated by Buzzfeed below:

