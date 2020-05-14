Intel unveils new vPro platform to go head to head against new Ryzen Pro

Just days after AMD announced the launch of its updated Ryzen Pro CPU range, Intel has introduced its new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors that are designed to power the next generation of business computing innovation for an increasingly remote workforce.

The chip giant's new mobile and desktop PC processors deliver increased productivity improvements, connectivity, security features and remote manageability to help employees stay connected and more secure with minimal interruptions.

Systems powered by the latest Intel vPro processors will also provide users with the best Wi-Fi technology for video conferencing while working remotely as they include integrated Wi-Fi 6 (Gig+). Wireless CTO at Cisco, Matt MacPherson provided more details on the addition of Wi-Fi 6 in Intel's new vPro processors in a press release, saying:

“For more than a decade, Cisco and Intel have partnered to deliver an unrivaled wireless experience, helping to elevate Wi-Fi’s business relevance and impact. This close partnership provides early and extensive testing that ensures, as new industry standards and innovations emerge, Cisco and Intel customers can quickly and confidently embrace the latest technology. We’re excited for customers to experience the more reliable connections, faster downloads and improved application performance of the new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors and Cisco’s latest Wi-Fi 6 certified access points.”

Performance enhancements and Intel Hardware Shield

In total, Intel announced nine mobile 10th Gen Core processors with vPro as well as 18 Core and Xeon processors based on its Comet Lake architecture for desktop.

According to the company, its new vPro chips offer 40 percent faster application performance and a 36 percent boost when using office productivity apps when compared to a three-year-old laptop. Compared to a five-year-old laptop, the chips can analyze and visualize data 44 percent faster.

On the security side, Intel's latest vPro processors sport its expanded Hardware Shield which provides built-in hardware-enhanced security features to help prevent cyberattacks by locking down mission-critical elements in a PC's BIOS in the event of an attack. Hardware Shield also now has the ability to shift some functions of the CPU on to the GPU when an attack does occur. This allows the CPU to continue handling mission-critical work even while under attack.

Both desktop and laptop PCs built with the new 10th Gen Intel Core vPro processors are expected to be available from PC manufacturers over the next several months.

Via AnandTech