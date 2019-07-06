India vs Sri Lanka live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere

Aside from their impressive win against England, Sri Lanka will head home after today's game feeling somewhat disappointed with their performance at the 2019 Cricket World Cup. This final group match against does at least give them an opportunity to go out on a high and prove their worth against India, the tournament's best performing team thus far. And you'll be able to watch all the action live no matter where you are in the world by using our India vs Sri Lanka live stream guide below

Live stream India vs Sri Lanka - where and when This Cricket World Cup match takes place at Headingley in Leeds, the regular home venue of Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST on Saturday, July 6. For those tuning in from India that's a 3pm New Delhi Time start.

Despite being comfortably already in the last four, India won't be taking their foot off the pedal with today's match providing the opportunity to seal their place at top of the round robin table and book in a semi-final slot against New Zealand rather than hosts England.

Sri Lanka will be hoping to replicate their heroics of when the two teams last played each other on English soil during the ICC Champions Trophy in 2017, when the Tigers somehow managed to chase down India's 321/6 with seven wickets to spare.

Expect a high scoring game - the weather forecast is warm and sunny for majority of the day in Leeds, meaning the pitch should favour those batting.

You’ll be able to watch all the Cricket World Cup action with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our India vs Sri Lanka live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between India vs Sri Lanka is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to stream India vs Sri Lanka live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from the game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to live stream India vs Sri Lanka in Pakistan for FREE

(Image credit: PTV) Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. Great news for Pakistan-based cricket fans. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to watch a live stream of India vs Sri Lanka in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch the match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST.

How to live stream India vs Sri Lanka in New Zealand

Sky has snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch India vs Sri Lanka: US live stream