India vs Australia live stream: how to watch the huge Cricket World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Over a week in to the 2019 Cricket World Cup, and we finally get a clash between two of the pre-tournament favourites. And this has got classic written all over it. One of India or Australia will walk away from The Oval today with a CWC loss to their name, and we can't pick which it's going to be. We'd advise making Sunday plans to watch this one - that's why we've created this guide for getting an India vs Australia live stream, regardless of where you are in the world.

Live stream India vs Australia - where and when The 2019 Cricket World Cup returns to The Oval in South London, a historic ground where Surrey CCC play their home games. Like most of the matches this year, it starts at 10.30am BST. So that's 7.30pm AEST and 3pm in India. So maybe prepare some coffee if this one goes all the way.

Winners of this competition in 1983 and 2011, India arrived late to the 2019 tournament to recover from another intense IPL. But Virat Kohli's men looked no-less fresh for that, with a stonking win over South Africa in their first game. The awesome Rohit Sharma scored an outstanding century that day, while Jasprit Bumrah's bowling brilliance showed why he has risento the top of the world rankings in this format.

Australia’s first action of the tournament saw them ease past Afghanistan in routine fashion with a seven wicket victory in Bristol. And then came an absolute cracker at Trent Bridge, where heroics from Nathan Coulter-Nile with the bat and Mitchell Starc with the ball eventually vanquished the West Indies by 15 runs. They'll need to raise their game in London to stand any chance of winning against India.

Both teams will be desperate to win this one and really get the other teams at the 2019 Cricket World Cup quaking. Getting an India vs Australia live stream is the easy bit and you can continue reading to see how to watch from just about anywhere on Earth.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

Watching in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India? We've got all the details you need about the broadcaster in your country further down this page.

But if you're away from your home country today, the minute you try to watch your domestic broadcast you'll discover that you can't because of geo-blocking. That's annoying, but by using a VPN you can watch it anyway without reverting to some dodgy, illegal feed you've dug out online.

VPNs are really easy to download and use - especially if you go for the very best one out there. In our view, that garland goes to ExpressVPN, which we found to be better than the 100+ others we've tested. It combines the best of security, speed and simplicity and also scores well for compatibility options (use it on the likes of Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox, PS4, Android, iPhone, etc). So to get that home broadcast and stay safer online, we'd go for either ExpressVPN or one of our other top three best VPN options: 1. Express VPN (comes with a 30 day money back guarantee) This is the #1 rated best VPN in the world right now, with those previously mentioned levels of security, speed and compatibility putting it to the top of the list. You can try it out for a month for free or sign up for an annual plan and get 3 months absolutely FREE. Check out Express VPN

2. NordVPN: SmartPlay tech makes NordVPN a great choice for streaming. It's really affordable, too

3. IPVanish supports up to 10 devices, so great on the go Once you've selected, downloaded and installed your chosen VPN, all you need to do is go to 'choose location' and select a server back in your homeland. It's surprisingly easy to do and, from there, you can watch the online broadcast as if you back at home.

How to watch the game in Australia

Well this is, as they say, a right touch. All of Australia's 2019 World Cup games are going to be showing via Channel 9 and the 9 Now app. That means it's completely free. So the only thing you need worry about now is staying awake for the second innings (and getting up on Monday), as it's due to start at 7.30pm AEST Sunday evening. For all other matches, you'll need to rely on Fox Sports or a Kayo Sports Package. You'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Cricket fanatics in India will probably be ahead of the game here, as the go-to broadcaster Star India (or, more specifically, Star Sports) has every single game of the 2019 Cricket Wold Cup. The action starts at 3pm New Delhi time. Alternatively, sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year.

How to stream India vs Australia live in the UK

If you were hoping that an event as prestigious as a World Cup would be shown on free-to-air television, then we have some bad news. Sky Sports (and Sky Go for mobiles, tablets and laptops) is where all the action is taking place on UK screens. If you've not got Sky and aren't at all interested in a subscription, then Now TV is the next best thing. Grab a Sports Pass for a day (£8.99), a week (£14.99) or sign up for the entirety of the World Cup and following Ashes by grabbing Now's special offer giving you all Sky Sports channels for £25 per month for the next four months. Not in the UK for this game? You can still indulge in Sky or Now's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch India vs Australia: New Zealand live stream

Like in the UK, it's Sky Sports for cricket fans in New Zealand. It's a late start though, with the first ball due to be bowled at 9.30pm. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're even further away - as in overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is your way to go.

How to watch India vs Australia: US live stream