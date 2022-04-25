iMac Pro with M3 chip could bring the 27-inch desktop back from the dead

Audio player loading…

If you believe recent reports, the Apple iMac Pro is a thing of the past, but a new report indicates the iMac Pro is not dead yet.

According to Mark Gurman's latest newsletter for Bloomberg, there’s allegedly an M3 version of the iMac Pro in development right now, which is slated for release “at the end of next year at the earliest.” Of course, Gurman doesn’t believe that Apple will skip an M2 iMac, and he stated back in March that he’s expecting its release soon.

Gurman isn’t the only one who believes in an upcoming iMac Pro, either. Ming-Chi Kuo, another reputable Apple analyst, asserted last month that both a Mac Pro and iMac Pro would be coming out in 2023.

Apple’s upcoming WWDC event on June 6 could reveal more information about the iMac Pro. But until the tech giant officially reveals the desktop, take these rumors with a large pinch of salt.

Analysis: Mac Studio is the better option

The Apple March Event came and went, announcing plenty of cool new tech from the company. However, Apple never revealed an iMac 27-inch (2022) and even quietly discontinued the model.

Though the new reports point to an iMac Pro for sometime next year, with the Mac Studio, an iMac Pro becomes somewhat redundant.

The Studio Display itself features 5K resolution, P3 color gamut coverage with 10-bit color depth, 600-nit brightness, a built-in three-mic array, a six-speaker sound system with spatial audio support, and an A13 Bionic chip.

You can connect the Studio Display to the Mac Studio , which offers a compact alternative as well as an easy way for users to replace said PC once it becomes obsolete. Also by losing the all-in-one aspect, Apple can focus on more power and better cooling.

That doesn’t totally remove the market for the iMac Pro, but it does make it a lot smaller. So, it will be interesting to see what changes, if any, Apple makes to its All-in-One pro desktop as a result.