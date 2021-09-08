I really don’t need these Razer Halo Infinite peripherals – and yet...

Razer has revealed four Halo Infinite-inspired peripherals, and much to the chagrin of my wallet, they’re absolutely gorgeous to behold.

The ‘UNSC-sanctioned’ peripherals work on both PC and Xbox – Halo Infinite comes with mouse and keyboard support on Xbox consoles – and replicate the iconic Mjolnir Powered Assault Armor that Master Chief wears – complete with battle-worn scars, scuffs, and scrapes.

So which Razer peripherals are set to receive the Halo Infinite treatment?

Well, there’s the Razer Kaira Pro for Xbox headset, which includes Razer’s TriForce Titanium 50mm drivers that are designed to pick up every plasma grenade explosion and Grunt squeal thanks to their patented three-part design. The Razer Kaira Pro Headset also comes with a bonus in-game reward, the Deathly Poison Armor Coating, and will cost $169.99 (UK and AU pricing to be confirmed).

For the mouse, Razer has given its trusty DeathAdder V2 a glow-up. It comes with the Fangs Emblem as a bonus in-game reward and is set to cost $79.99.

Razer’s gone with the BlackWidow V3 for its keyboard of choice, which is outfitted with ultra-durable Razer Mechanical Switches that are good for up to 80 million keystrokes. You’d need to play a serious amount of Slayer to wear those out, then. Pick up the keyboard, and you get the Deathly Poison Weapon Coating as a bonus in-game reward. It’s set to cost $179.99.

(Image credit: Razer)

Last, but by no means least, Razer has also given its Goliathus Extended Chroma mat a fresh Halo sheen. If you’ve ever wanted to add RGB lighting to your mousepad, this UNSC branded Goliathus Extended Chroma mat looks like a great option for $79.99. You also get five Challenge Swaps, which lets you assign new challenges to complete in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer battle pass.

Opinion: Halo there, lovely peripherals

(Image credit: Microsoft)

Do I honestly need a new keyboard, headset, mouse, and oversized mat that lights up? Of course not. But would seeing a desk full of Halo Infinite-inspired gear give me a childlike sense of joy every time I enter my office? You betcha, and that’s the beauty of limited edition hardware.

I’ve already pre-ordered the Halo Infinite Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 but thankfully had the sense not to get the Halo Infinite Xbox Series X, even though the custom boot up sound and blue fan almost tipped me over the edge.

There's also a Halo Infinite hard drive on the way from Seagate, which should sit alongside this Razer gear nicely, and Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners can select a Halo Infinite dynamic background.

The Halo Infinite Razer gear will be available to purchase from September 27, with a release date set for October 21, 2021. Halo Infinite, the game, releases on December 8, 2021, and is coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. The game will be free to Xbox Game Pass subscribers on day one, too, and the game's multiplayer will be free-to-play. Halo Infinite will also support cross-play and cross-progression.