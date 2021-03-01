Hurry: this wireless earbuds deal slashes Sennheiser CX 400BT to lowest ever price

If you're on the hunt for a pair of true wireless earbuds and you don't want to fork out for the pricey Apple AirPods Pro, these fantastic deals on the Sennheiser CX 400BT could be for you.

In the US, Amazon has slashed the price of these wireless earbuds from $199.95 to $99.95, saving you a neat $100.

UK buyers can also get the Sennheiser earbuds at a discount, with Amazon cutting the price from £169 to £99 – that's a saving of £70. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best wireless earbuds prices in your region.)

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds: $199.95 $99.95 at Amazon

Save $100 - Grab these excellent Sennheiser wireless earbuds at their lowest ever price. With a wide soundstage, slick design, and comprehensive codec support, the CX 400BT are a great choice for audiophiles and casual music listeners alike.

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless Earbuds: £169 £99 at Amazon

Save £70 - These fantastic wireless earbuds from Sennheiser have never been cheaper, and boast a wide soundstage, comfy fit, and simple touch controls.

The true wireless earbuds market may be saturated, but the Sennheiser CX 400BT are designed to compete with the best of them. They have aptX Bluetooth connectivity, with SBC and AAC codecs catered for too; they have app-based EQ adjustment; they have responsive touch-controls (which can be customized in the app); and they can be operated using Google Assistant or Siri.

While there's no active noise cancellation like the AirPods Pro or the Sony WF-1000XM3, they offer an open, eloquent and prodigiously detailed listen, with some particular talent where texture and timbre are concerned.

Battery life admittedly could be better, but the Sennheiser CX 400BT do offer a comfortable fit, easy-to-use touch controls, and a sound that surpasses many of their pricier competitors. And at this price, they're an absolute steal.

