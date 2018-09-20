Hurry! This HD Sky TV deal's £180 saving expires at midnight tonight

Fancy saving a massive £180 on a new Sky deal? Well you better get a move on as this value-packed Sky TV bundle expires at midnight tonight.

You're actually getting four packages in one with this Sky TV deal. It's built on the strong foundation that is Sky's revamped Entertainment package which includes top of the line channels like Sky One, Sky Atlantic (the home of Game of Thrones and Westworld), Comedy Central, Fox, Sky witness and many more. Then there's Sky Cinema for all you movie fans - did you know a new premiere gets added every day? Sky Kids is packed with thousands of child-friendly TV episodes for the little ones and you can send them off to watch via a tablet instead so you get to keep the TV for yourselves. And as for part four, you get the HD bolt-on thrown in too, ensuring you get to see all of this in beautiful High Definition.

All of this comes with a Sky Q box too. This hub sits under your TV and allows you to record three shows at once while watching a fourth with a capacity of up to 500 hours of storage. And you can pause and rewind live TV so you don't miss a moment. So if you've been waiting for a cheap Sky TV offer to treat you and the family with, today really is a fine day to do so. We'd also recommend adding the optional Sky Box sets to the bundle for an extra fiver a month.