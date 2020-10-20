Hurry - these Razer gaming deals won't last long

If you missed out on last week's Razer gaming deals you're in luck - you can find plenty of discounts up for grabs over at the Razer store direct, but hurry - these offers won't last much longer.

In fact, the gaming mouse, keyboard, and headset deals below will only be up for grabs today, so if you see a price you like we'd recommend moving quickly.

While Amazon was offering up PC gaming deals on a selection of Razer accessories last week, many of those prices have since jumped back up. However, you'll find those excellent sales still continuing at Razer today, undercutting both Amazon and Best Buy's current prices.

Take the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse, for example. You'll find it with a $20 discount at Razer right now, bringing the final price down from $89.99 to $69.99 - £69.99 in the UK. That doesn't sound like much, but it's worth noting it's still $15 more expensive at other retailers right now.

Or, grab the Razer Raiju Mobile edition for just $74.99, courtesy of a 51% price drop. That beats out plenty of other retailers in both the US and in the UK, where you'll find it available for £69.99 down from £139.99.

We're rounding up all these Razer gaming deals just below, but you'll find plenty more gaming mouse deals and gaming headset sales right here on TechRadar.

Today's best Razer gaming deals

Razer BlackWidow Elite: $169.99 $129.99 at Razer

Save $40 on the Razer BlackWidow Elite gaming keyboard, now down to $129.99 at Razer. That matches Amazon's own price over Prime Day - though you'll still be able to find this offer live at Amazon if you miss out.

View Deal

Razer Mamba Elite: $89.99 $69.99 at Razer

You might only be saving $20 on the Razer Mamba Elite gaming mouse this week, but it's still $15 cheaper than other retailers, including Amazon. You're getting the Razer 5G Advanced Optical Sensor here, with an ergonomic design and improved side grips to boot.

View Deal

Razer Kraken Ultimate: $129.99 $99.99 at Razer

Amazon hasn't taken note of this $30 price drop yet, which means Razer is currently offering one of the best prices out there for the Razer Kraken Ultimate. You're getting THX Spatial audio, custom-tuned 50mm drivers and an ANC mic in here.

View Deal

Razer Raiju Mobile: $149.99 $74.99 at Razer

Step up your mobile game with this 51% discount on the Razer Raiju mobile controller. You're paying just $74.99 for 60-degree tilt and signature Razer Mecha-Tactile action buttons here - whereas other retailers are still charging closer to $100.

View Deal

Razer Junglecat: $99.99 $49.99 at Razer

You can also save 51% on the Razer Junglecat controller as well. The two pieces fit around your Razer Phone 2, Samsung Galaxy Note 9, Samsung Galaxy S10+, or Huawei P30 Pro for Android gaming with precision controls. You won't find this sales price available at Amazon anymore either.

View Deal

More Razer deals

You'll find plenty more Razer deals up for grabs this week, with all the lowest prices on the hottest products available just below.

Kitting out a whole new setup? You'll want to check out the latest gaming laptop deals, as well as the best cheap gaming monitor deals as well. We're also rounding up the best Xbox One controller prices and sales as well.