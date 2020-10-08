Hurry – the best cheap turntable for beginners has hit its lowest-ever price

The best turntables needn't be expensive or difficult to use, and the Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT is proof of that – and now, the wireless record player is cheaper than ever.

Usually £169, Amazon has slashed the price of this beginner-friendly turntable to just £99.99 – an enormous saving of £69 ahead of the retailer's Prime Day sale on October 13-14. (Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best turntable deals in your region.)

Today's best turntable deal

Audio-Technica AT-LP60XBT: £169 £99.99 at Amazon

This fantastic turntable from Audio-Technica brings vinyl into the modern age, with wireless connectivity that lets you connect it to your speakers without cables. Its easy setup is suitable for beginners, and with over £69 off, it's a bargain.

With a budget-friendly price, easy assembly, and the convenience of wireless playback, the AT-LP60XBT could make a fantastic first turntable for any budding vinyl lover.

It's lightweight and looks pretty sleek, while the lack of cables means that it won't clutter up your home – and it makes a great companion for any number of Bluetooth speakers and wireless headphones.

Audio-Technica is known for producing high quality cartridges, and the one used on this wireless record player is no exception; the ATN3600L conical stylus fits perfectly into the grooves of the record and reveals details in songs you may have never noticed before – in short, it makes your music an absolute joy to listen to.

