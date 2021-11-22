Hurry - the Beats Studio 3 are at their lowest price ever on Amazon, and they're selling fast

Looking for a top pair of wireless headphones for the holidays? Then this Black Friday Beats deal might just be for you, as the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are currently over half price right now at Amazon. But we'd advise acting quickly as they're predictably selling fast.

Amazon is really pushing the boat out with its Black Friday deals this year, as evidenced by this staggeringly good deal on the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones. They're currently over half price at the online retailer, on sale for just £136.94, down from the retail price of £299.95, instantly making it one of the best Beats Black Friday deals you can buy.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Beats Studio 3 Black Friday deal

Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones: £299.95 Beats Studio 3 wireless over-ear headphones: £299.95 £136.94 at Amazon

Save £163 - This massive saving on the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones isn't to be missed if you're looking for a pair with great noise cancellation and solid audio quality. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the headphones on Amazon, so we'd recommend acting fast if you want to secure a pair for yourself.

Featuring great active noise cancellation and a stunning 40 hours of battery life (though that falls to 22 hours with ANC turned on), the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are an incredible value at the discounted price.

Usually, they'd be a little hard to recommend at retail price, considering other similarly priced cans, like the Sony WH-1000XM4s, outclass them in terms of sound quality and active noise cancellation.

However, the steep discount means that you're getting a top quality pair of headphones without paying a premium price, and the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are a superb option for overall great performance on the cheap.

If Beats headphones aren't for you, be sure to give our best Sony WH-1000XM4 Black Friday deals guide a look for discounts across a range of fantastic Sony headphones and earbuds. Or for a more generalised look, check out our best Black Friday 2021 headphones deals, featuring discounts across a wide range of brands.

More Beats Studio 3 deals

No matter where you live, you'll find all the lowest prices for the Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones from around the web right here, with offers available in your region.

More Black Friday deals