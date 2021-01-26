Hurry – save big on the best headphones of 2021 with these Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

If you're looking to buy the best headphones on the market right now, you'll want to check out these stellar Sony WH-1000XM4 deals.

In the US, these fantastic noise-cancelling headphones have been discounted at Best Buy and Amazon, with both retailers slashing the price from $349.99 to $278, saving you over $70 and taking the Sony WH-1000XM4 back down to their lowest ever price.

If you're in the UK, you can also save on the Sony WH-1000XM4, with Amazon dropping the price from £349.99 to £299.05 – a saving of just over £50. (Not in the US or UK? Scroll down for the best Sony WH-1000XM4 prices in your region.)

Today's best Sony WH-1000XM4 deals

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: $349.99 $278 at Best Buy

Save over $70 on these powerful industry-leading headphones at Best Buy. This fantastic deal takes the Sony WH-1000XM4 back down to their lowest ever price, and it's also available at Amazon.

Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones: £349.99 £299.05 at Amazon

This may not be the lowest price we've ever seen, but this Amazon deal comes pretty close, knocking over £50 off the class-leading Sony WH-1000M4. This deal is only available on the silver version of the headphones, though – if you want them in black, you'll have to shell out £325.

Sony WH-1000XM4 deals are few and far between, especially considering these industry-leading headphones were only released last year. The successors to the incredibly popular Sony WH-1000XM3, the XM4 have seen a handful of discounts in their lifespan so far.

The Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones pair a mastery of rich audio quality with leading quality of life features as well. That includes some of the best active noise cancellation tech around, with the intelligent 'speak to chat' feature that pauses your music and switches off ANC to enable quick conversations without that awkward fumble. Not only that, but adaptive sound control will also sense your activity and tune ambient sound settings to match your day.

Read our Sony WH-1000XM4 review

More Sony WH-1000XM4 headphone deals

You may also find cheaper Sony WH-1000XM3 deals available, if you're happy to forego some of the smarter features sitting inside the latest release - like speak to chat and adaptive sound control.

If you're looking to branch out to other brands in your search for the best noise-canceling headphone deals, you can also check out our round up of the latest Beats headphone deals and the lowest Bose QuietComfort 35 II prices.