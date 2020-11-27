Hurry - Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals are now live at just £239

Update: This item is now out of stock - but you'll find plenty more Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals further down the page or on our handy guide to the best offers.

If you got up early to catch this morning's Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals your efforts have just paid off.

We're seeing this Nintendo Switch console available for just £239.99 in ShopTo's Black Friday deals at eBay. That's a stunning price for the in-demand console right now, but we don't see it lasting very long so we'd recommend jumping straight on it.

We're not seeing too many high flying bundles just yet, but there are plenty of discounts available in our Black Friday Nintendo Switch roundup. You'll also find a selection of our top picks just below in case you do miss this excellent offer on eBay.

ShopTo is a trusted retailer on eBay, so there's no need to worry about grabbing this deal. Many shops like Currys, AO, and ShopTo use eBay stores to discount stock, and you're even getting the eBay Money Back Guarantee here as well.

This morning's best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deal

Selling fast OUT OF STOCK: Nintendo Switch: £299.99 £239.99 at ShopTo (eBay)

This is a stunning price cut on the Nintendo Switch - with £60 off bringing us to a fantastic £239.99 price tag. It's incredibly rare to see cash off the main Nintendo console, especially this year after demand skyrocketed and outpaced supply. We'd move quickly on this one, then, it's sure to sell out fast.

More Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals

Nintendo Switch and Super Mario 3D All-Stars: £324.98 £299 at Currys

With the Switch starting to sell out again in the UK, this bundle with a compilation of three of the best Mario games ever (fine, two, if you don't count Sunshine) is not bad at all, and this beats the Currys price we saw last week of £309.View Deal

Nintendo Switch Lite (Coral) Animal Crossing + NSO 3 months: £209.99 at Amazon

Pick up a handheld-only Nintendo Switch Lite in Coral and get Animal Crossing: New Horizons plus Nintendo Switch Online for three months. This is the perfect bundle for new Switch owners, and you're saving £35.99 if you bought everything separately.

Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition: £279.85 at ShopTo

Grab the Fortnite Nintendo Switch for £279.85 at ShopTo while stock lasts. You're getting a unique yellow and blue design here, with the Wildcat bundle and 2000 V-Bucks. This has already sold out at a number of retailers, so you'll want to grab your order at ShopTo before it's too late.

You'll find plenty more Nintendo Switch deals here on TechRadar but we're also rounding up the best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles as well.